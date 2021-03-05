Tiger Woods Was Found Unconscious After Single-Car Crash, Affidavit Says

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods was found unconscious inside of his SUV after his single-car crash on Feb. 23.

In an affidavit from Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Johann Schloegl that was obtained by Stefani Dazio of the Associated Press, a man who lives nearby heard the crash and walked over to Woods' car where he found the legendary golfer unconscious and not responding to questions.

The crash left Woods with serious, but not life-threatening injuries that required surgery.

In a Feb. 24 statement on Woods' official Twitter account, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said the 45-year-old had multiple "open fractures" to his lower right leg that "were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia."

Woods also required "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters on Feb. 24 that Woods was "not drunk" and the crash was "purely an accident."

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on March 3 in order to retrieve data from the black box in Woods' car that could provide additional information about the crash.

Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for follow-up procedures on Feb. 26. A timetable for his recovery has not been made public at this point.