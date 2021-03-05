    Tiger Woods Was Found Unconscious After Single-Car Crash, Affidavit Says

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
    Ryan Kang/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods was found unconscious inside of his SUV after his single-car crash on Feb. 23.

    In an affidavit from Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Johann Schloegl that was obtained by Stefani Dazio of the Associated Press, a man who lives nearby heard the crash and walked over to Woods' car where he found the legendary golfer unconscious and not responding to questions. 

    The crash left Woods with serious, but not life-threatening injuries that required surgery.

    In a Feb. 24 statement on Woods' official Twitter account, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said the 45-year-old had multiple "open fractures" to his lower right leg that "were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia."

    Woods also required "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle. 

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters on Feb. 24 that Woods was "not drunk" and the crash was "purely an accident."

    The L.A. County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on March 3 in order to retrieve data from the black box in Woods' car that could provide additional information about the crash. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for follow-up procedures on Feb. 26. A timetable for his recovery has not been made public at this point. 

     

    Related

      McIlroy Among Co-Leaders After Round 1 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

      McIlroy Among Co-Leaders After Round 1 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
      Golf logo
      Golf

      McIlroy Among Co-Leaders After Round 1 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Sheriff Executes Search Warrant for 'Black Box' in Woods' Car

      Sheriff Executes Search Warrant for 'Black Box' in Woods' Car
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Sheriff Executes Search Warrant for 'Black Box' in Woods' Car

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Inside a Bryson DeChambeau Speed Training Session 💪

      Inside a Bryson DeChambeau Speed Training Session 💪
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Inside a Bryson DeChambeau Speed Training Session 💪

      Golf
      via Golf

      Golf Will Be Fine, with or Without Tiger Hitting Another Shot

      Golf Will Be Fine, with or Without Tiger Hitting Another Shot
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Golf Will Be Fine, with or Without Tiger Hitting Another Shot

      GolfDigest.com
      via GolfDigest.com