WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin Selling California Home for $3.6 Million

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has placed one of his homes in Marina Del Rey, California, on the market.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, Austin has listed the home for $3.595 million after purchasing it for $1.965 million in 2007.

The home is 2,724 square feet with three to four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and it sits on a lot that is 8,003 square feet.

Austin owns another home on the same street that he purchased in 2017 for $1.49 million.

The 56-year-old Austin, who is originally from Victoria, Texas, is among the most popular and successful Superstars in WWE history.

During a WWE career that spanned from 1995 to 2003 as an active wrestler, the Texas Rattlesnake was a six-time WWE champion, four-time Tag Team champion and two-time Intercontinental champion, as well as the only three-time winner of the Royal Rumble.

Although Austin has not competed in a match since retiring after facing The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, he remains a significant part of pro wrestling.

He hosts a show called Straight Up Steve Austin on USA Network, and he conducts regular interviews with past and present Superstars on WWE Network in the series Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

