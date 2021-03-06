UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

UFC 259 is a fight fan's dream. With three titles on the line and a chance for two double-champions to emerge, there's a lot on the line.

The headliner features Israel Adesanya in a quest to become another fighter to achieve the status of champion in two weight classes simultaneously. He will try to add Jan Blachowicz's light heavyweight belt to his middleweight championship.

The co-main event sees Amanda Nunes looking to defend one of her two belts. The towering Megan Anderson will challenge for her featherweight championship.

Perhaps the best matchup of the three is the bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, though. Sterling presents an interesting challenge to the newly crowned Yan in a division that is looking for direction in the post-Henry Cejudo era.

It's a fun trio to anchor the main card of a top-to-bottom lineup of fun fights. Here's the latest look at the card and some predictions for the biggest fights of the night.