2021 NFL Draft: 1 Realistic Trade Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Consider

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

A trade down serves as a tantalizing option for any team during the NFL draft, especially for those sitting atop the selection order.

The idea of minimizing risk by maximizing value and adding extra picks remains a possibility until a team submits its card when it's on the clock.

Every general manager must consider what's best for his team's particular situation. The New York Jets' Joe Douglas, whose franchise owns this year's second overall pick, told reporters how he views the myriad of possibilities for the organization:

"Obviously we have a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different rabbit holes we can go down. Not to get so much into a hypothetical question, but I just go back to the same thing I said before about our philosophy. Ultimately for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft. It's the most team-friendly market in sports. For us to really be that team that's consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks."

The Jets have to receive the right compensation to pass on the elite talents in the 2021 class, though. This year, quarterbacks will drive the market. Five signal-callers could hear their names called in the top 10, which would be an NFL record. Because of positional demand, multiple squads could become aggressive in potential trade-up scenarios to land their quarterback of choice.

Not everyone sitting in the top five will trade down once the first round begins April 29, but each should consider moving its selection for the right price.