NCAA Bracket 2021: March Madness Schedule, Bracket Predictions for Marquee Teams

0 of 4

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

March may be here, but the madness hasn't arrived just yet. But it won't be long before the NCAA men's college basketball tournament field is set and the 68 teams convene in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas for an unorthodox version of March Madness.

Last year, there was no NCAA tournament, as the coronavirus pandemic caused the college basketball season to end before many of the major conference tourneys had even been completed. This year, everything is a go. But instead of taking place at multiple sites like usual, the entirety of the NCAA tournament will take place in Indiana.

Before that, many of the major conference tournaments will take place over the next week or so. And then the NCAA tournament selection committee will set the bracket, which will be announced on Selection Sunday on March 14.

Here's a look at the full schedule for this year's March Madness, followed by some bracket predictions for several marquee teams from around the country.