    Juwan Howard Reveals Draymond Green Video Sparked Michigan to Win over MSU

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Michigan coach Juwan Howard holds a championship sign after after the team's win over Michigan State in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Draymond Green was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year during his career at Michigan State, but he may have cost his alma mater a game on Thursday. 

    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard revealed he used a video of the Golden State Warriors forward talking trash about the Wolverines to motivate his team prior to its 69-50 victory over the Spartans, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

    "He had a nice little video I wanted the guys to listen to," Howard said. "I think they really enjoyed watching it and listening to the words that were said."

    Michigan looked motivated as it bounced back from Tuesday's blowout loss to Illinois and clinched the Big Ten title with the win.

    The two rivals play again Sunday, and the Wolverines might have a new motivation in the rematch. After all, Michigan State is firmly on the bubble for the NCAA men's tournament and can ill-afford to lose two straight to end its regular season.

    Michigan might just knock its rival right out of the Big Dance.

