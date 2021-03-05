Big Ten Tournament 2021: Preview, Predictions and Players to Watch

2 of 4

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The way KenPom.com sees it, this tournament features three of the top five teams in the country: Michigan (No. 2), Iowa (No. 4) and Illinois (No. 7). Not to mention, three other clubs ranked among the top 15: Ohio State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 11) and Purdue (No. 14).

If you throw a dart at this field, you have a decent chance of hitting a national contender.

Why, then, does it feel like this is headed toward a Michigan-Illinois championship collision?

That obviously isn't the only possible outcome. Iowa (second nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency) and Ohio State (fourth) have the firepower to net-shred their way to a title. Wisconsin's defense is always a headache, and senior guard D'Mitrik Trice can get fiery hot. (Just ask Illinois.) Purdue is one of five teams in the country with top-20 rankings on offense and defense, and junior forward Trevion Williams can fill it up.

Minnesota has wins over Michigan and Iowa. Rutgers and Michigan State knocked off Illinois. Indiana beat Iowa twice. Northwestern beat Ohio State.

The parity is real. But so are the two-way powers of Michigan and Illinois.

The Wolverines are seventh nationally in offense and fourth at the opposite end. The Illini rank ninth and seventh, respectively. That means they can win games at either end. It also means they can overcome some uncharacteristic struggles on one side of the floor by bearing down at the other.

Michigan's freshman 7-footer Hunter Dickinson is a matchup nightmare—and a Naismith Award semifinalist. Illinois' junior guard Ayo Dosunmu should be a lock for All-American first team. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn might join him.

Flip a coin if these clubs meet in the championship round. I'd lean Illinois for the Dosunmu-Cockburn-Trent Frazier trio, but Michigan would have plenty of smart backers, too.