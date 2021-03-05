March Madness 2021: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Bubble Teams

2 of 5

Duke's chances of salvaging their season and at least making the tournament appear to have peaked with February's 66-65 win over Virginia. However, that momentum took a big hit with back-to-back losses against Louisville and at Georgia Tech.

Both teams are also on Lunardi's bubble. The losses moved Duke's record on the season to 11-10, with a 2-4 record against Quad 1 teams and a .500 record against teams in Quad 2 and 3.

The Blue Devils have just one regular-season game left to improve their resume. They will head to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Saturday before playing in the ACC Tournament, where they are on pace to be the No. 10 seed.

That would set them up with an opening-round game against last-place Boston College, which wouldn't do much to improve their standing but would set up a rematch against North Carolina. Winning that would give them a crack at No. 2 Virginia.

All of those hypothetical roads won't matter if Duke doesn't start putting things together quickly, though. They shot 58.8 percent from the free-throw line and 44.1 percent from the field, showing a lack of focus as the games become more and more important down the stretch.

On the season, the Blue Devils rank 100th in KenPom's defensive efficiency metric.

This is a young Blue Devils team that has underachieved every step of the way this season. There have been just enough signs of life to keep hopes alive but little reason to believe they get enough quality wins down the stretch to get in.

Prediction: Out (for the first time since 1996).