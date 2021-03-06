Ranking the 10 Most Memorable NBA All-Star Weekend Moments Since 2000

0 of 10

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Between high-flying dunks, the best players in the league and a relaxed environment, NBA All-Star Weekend always has the potential for iconic moments.

Both in the Slam Dunk Contest and the All-Star Game, players break out things they wouldn't normally. Although the All-Star Game is mostly treated as a defense-free exhibition—for good reason—the showcase can bring together former teammates, give a deserved career send-off or more.

And most recently, it provided a tribute for a legend.

The last two decades of All-Star Weekend have provided a huge number of memorable scenes. While our ranking is subjective, many of the most iconic performances are featured.

Apologies in advance, though; Fergie didn't make the cut.