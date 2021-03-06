Ranking the 10 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Matches of the Last Decade

10 of 10

The culmination of a four-year story, the End of an Era match inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania XXVIII was a thing of storytelling beauty.

At WrestleMania 25, Undertaker defeated Shawn Michaels in a match considered by many to be the best of all time. One year later, he retired HBK in the main event. WrestleMania XXVII saw Triple H seek to do what his best friend could not by conquering The Phenom on the grand stage.

He didn't.

With Michaels as the referee, the ring surrounded by the unforgiving steel of Hell in a Cell and Triple H hellbent on padding his resume with a win over Undertaker, the Superstars clashed one last time in a match that would bring finality to their story and put to an end a bygone era of wrestling.

The fans in Miami hung on every near-fall, every epic story device and the simply phenomenal performance of Michaels as the referee. As Triple H and Undertaker expertly strung together every spot to maximize the drama, Michaels reacted in kind.

When he needed to be torn over doing the right thing and supporting his bestie, he was. When he needed to be pissed off and rock Undertaker with Sweet Chin Music, he did. And the fans ate it up.

On a night when the advertised main event between John Cena and The Rock broke box office records, it was the battle between pro wrestling deities that left the fans inside the Orange Bowl breathless.

Ultimately, Undertaker put Triple H away with one last Tombstone before joining the D-Generation X brethren at the top of the stage for one last embrace, a nod of sorts to their long history and the many battles they had fought to that point.

It was an unforgettable match, a show-stealer that won every Match of the Year award. And rightfully so.

An exercise in pro wrestling storytelling and one of the most expertly executed examples of dramatic storytelling you will ever see in live-action theatre.

That Sweet Chin Music/Pedigree combo for the near-fall... chef's kiss.