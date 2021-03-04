NCAA Tournament 2021: Early Predictions, Championship Odds for March Madness

0 of 4

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Could Gonzaga run the table and end the 2020-21 season as the undefeated national champion? Will it have trouble getting past the strong teams from the Big Ten and Big 12? Or could a Cinderella team emerge as a title contender this March?

Nobody knows what's going to happen during the unpredictability of March Madness. This year's 68-team field for the NCAA men's basketball tournament won't be set until March 14, so it's not even clear which teams will have chances to make runs at the national championship.

But it's not too early to start looking ahead. While the forthcoming conference tournaments will help to shape the March Madness field, it's already clear that some teams are heading to the Big Dance.

Here's a look at the teams with the favorites to win the national title, followed by some early predictions for this year's NCAA men's tournament.