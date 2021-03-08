The 1 Player Every NFL Team Should Sign in the 2021 Offseason

0 of 32

In less than two weeks, the free-agent floodgates will open in the NFL. Scores of players will sign with new teams. Hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts will be doled out.

However, free agency in 2021 won't be like other recent years. With the salary cap coming down this year relative to 2020, many teams don't have much to spend on new players—or even re-signing their own. Nine teams are still over the projected salary cap, and four teams are over $20 million in the red.

However, while some teams are hurting for scratch, every team in the league has a weakness that needs to be addressed. A hole that must be filled. A player who should be signed.

That's what this article is about. You won't see any players here re-signing with their old teams—that's a different story altogether. You won't see any "dream" signings—the New Orleans Saints don't have the cash for Allen Robinson II, and the Philadelphia Eagles can't afford to bring in Trent Williams. You also won't see Dak Prescott, because there's less than no chance he leaves Dallas.

What you will find is one player for each team that meets a need and can reasonably be fit under that team's cap.

One player who makes sense.

