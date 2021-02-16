The 1 Free Agent Every NFL Team Must Re-Sign This Offseason

3 of 32

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Top edge-rushers Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee and Yannick Ngakoue are all slated to hit the open market for a Baltimore Ravens team that ranked in the middle of the pack in terms of sacks and sack rate in 2020.

They can't afford to lose all three, but they aren't loaded with cap space, and preference should be given to the youngest of the three: Ngakoue.

McPhee is 32 and hasn't had a five-sack season since 2015, and Judon disappointed under the franchise tag during his age-28 campaign. But Ngakoue found a way to compile eight sacks and four forced fumbles despite jumping from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Minnesota Vikings to Baltimore in 2020.

In the last five seasons, only Khalil Mack has forced more fumbles than the 25-year-old playmaker. The Ravens didn't utilize him enough, but the circumstances weren't ideal following a midseason trade, and they say it'll be different in 2021.

"We had a unique situation here with all the outside 'backers we had," head coach John Harbaugh said, per Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com. "So, going forward, if [Ngakoue] chooses, and we work it out and he's here, it'll be a little different, because he'll be here from the beginning, and he'll be starting, and he'll get a lot more snaps than he got this year."