Buccaneers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should attempt to keep most of their Super Bowl-winning roster in place.

However, the Bucs may face some critical decisions in free agency when it comes to Chris Godwin, Shaquil Barrett, Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David.

The reigning Super Bowl champion can hold on to a few of those players, but some of them may be allowed to walk because of salary cap constraints.

With that in mind, the Bucs need to have some replacements lined up at key positions to ensure Tom Brady has enough support to chase his eighth ring.

If Godwin is retained through the franchise tag, the Bucs could look to the running back market to replace Fournette on offense. Defensively, they should look at a few edge options just in case a deal is not reached with Barrett.