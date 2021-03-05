Predicting the Biggest Losers of 2021 Men's CBB Conference Tournaments

0 of 7

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Conference tournaments offer the unique reward of automatic qualification for the college basketball postseason no matter a team's record, but that benefit is also a double-edged sword.

Every year, bubble teams see bid-stealers reduce the at-large spots available in the men's NCAA tournament. And in an uncommon 2020-21 season full of disruptions and a smaller schedule, the threat of bid-stealers is seemingly higher than ever.

Losing early in a conference tournament can be a major problem.

Our list of the biggest potential losers in that scenario is subjective, but it's based on projected matchups and considers the impact a loss would have on a respective team's resume for March Madness. The teams are organized alphabetically.