    Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys QB Could Be '100% by April' After Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pump fakes as he looks to throw a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will reportedly be "fully involved in all offseason work" as he recovers from ankle surgery.  

    Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reported the news, noting the quarterback could be "100 percent by April."

    Prescott suffered the serious injury during a Week 5 victory over the New York Giants and required two ankle surgeries in the aftermath. Fisher reported that the second surgery was more about "strengthening and clean-up."

    A clean bill of health would be welcome news for both sides as they continue negotiations about a potential long-term deal.

    ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Get Up! that Dallas will "probably" use the franchise tag on the Mississippi State product for a second straight year. He added that "it does not sound as if any progress has been made in a long-term extension."

    Prescott played the 2020 campaign under a one-year, $31.4 million contract after being given the franchise tag by his team.

    The injury somewhat clouded his future, but he is still just 27 years old and is apparently well on his way to a full recovery. When healthy, there is little doubt he is a franchise cornerstone as a two-time Pro Bowler who threw for more than 3,300 yards in each of his first four seasons in the league.

    Whether Dallas decides that type of production is worth paying for in the long run remains to be seen, but a number of teams would be thrilled to have Prescott hit the market as part of an offseason of quarterback drama that also includes questions about the futures of Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

    That is especially true since it appears he will be healthy and ready to go in 2021.

