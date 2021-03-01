    Dana White Says Khamzat Chimaev Isn't Retiring Despite UFC Fighter's IG Post

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday, April 9, on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White provided clarity regarding the future of Khamzat Chimaev after the welterweight fighter appeared to cast doubt on his future inside the Octagon.

    Speaking with MMA Junkie's John Morgan, White downplayed the idea Chimaev might retire:

    "When he got here, the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f--king steroid. So he's on prednisone, and he's supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f--king trained today, felt like sh-t, and got super emotional and posted that.

    "He's not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy's a savage. He wants to fight like every f--king weekend, and now he can't even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain't quitting."

    Coming off a first-round knockout of Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 178 in September, Chimaev was slated to face off with Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night in December.

    However, Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the promotion to put the bout on hold. A possible encounter at UFC Fight Night in January was then scrapped after Chimaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed the 26-year-old was still feeling effects stemming from his own positive test.

    UFC tried to book Chimaev vs. Edwards for a third time at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13, but White confirmed Chimaev was still physically unable to compete.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    On Saturday, the Chechen-born star thanked the UFC for helping him in his recovery and targeted a June return. He also called out Neil Magny in a series of since-deleted tweets (via Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie).

    White told Morgan he remains hopeful of Chimaev remaining on a June trajectory.

    Related

      Dana White: Chimaev Not Retiring

      UFC president says Chimaev isn't retiring despite his recent IG post: 'He just got emotional and posted that'

      Dana White: Chimaev Not Retiring
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Dana White: Chimaev Not Retiring

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Max Holloway Speaks on McGregor Rematch

      Holloway says he doesn't 'wanna kick a dog when it's down'

      Max Holloway Speaks on McGregor Rematch
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Max Holloway Speaks on McGregor Rematch

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      💪 Ciryl Gane stays undefeated 💥 Munhoz uses calf kicks to grab a win 📲 We break down Saturday's card

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Gane Responds to Criticism from White Over Win

      Gane Responds to Criticism from White Over Win
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Gane Responds to Criticism from White Over Win

      Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting