March Madness 2021: Tournament Schedule, Bracket Predictions for No. 1 Seeds

Young Kwak/Associated Press

March has arrived, so it's time for the most important month on the men's college basketball schedule. And this year, the coronavirus pandemic isn't preventing it from taking place.

Last year, there was no March Madness, as most conference tournaments weren't completed and the NCAA tournament was canceled. But this year, there are COVID-19 protocols in place as 68 teams will all be going to Indianapolis and the surrounding areas to play the entirety of the NCAA tourney later this month.

Selection Sunday is still 12 days away, so there will still be opportunities for bubble teams to play their way into March Madness. Most conference tournaments have yet to even begin, and those will help to shape the 68-team field for this year's NCAA tourney.

But it's not too early to start looking ahead. Here's the schedule for this year's March Madness, followed by predictions for the four teams that would currently be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.