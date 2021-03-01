Max Holloway on Conor McGregor Rematch: I Don't Wanna Kick a Dog When It's Down

John Locher/Associated Press

Max Holloway didn't pull any punches when talking about his lack of interest in a rematch with Conor McGregor.

"That was on a very short list for UFC if everything went well in his last fight and it didn't," Holloway told TMZ Sports about the possibility of a McGregor rematch. "And I don't wanna kick a dog when it's down. At the end of the day, we'll see what happens. We're in a game where everything is about timing. We're about perfect timing. So we'll see how it goes."

McGregor, of course, lost to Dustin Poirier by second-round TKO in January. McGregor did beat Holloway all the way back in 2013 by decision, however.

As for Holloway, he's fresh off a January victory over Calvin Kattar, which snapped a two-fight losing streak. He also suffered defeat at the hands of Poirier in recent years, losing to him by decision in 2019 with the UFC's interim lightweight title on the line.