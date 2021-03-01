    Max Holloway on Conor McGregor Rematch: I Don't Wanna Kick a Dog When It's Down

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Max Holloway hits Alexander Volkanovski in a mixed martial arts featherweight championship bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Max Holloway didn't pull any punches when talking about his lack of interest in a rematch with Conor McGregor. 

    "That was on a very short list for UFC if everything went well in his last fight and it didn't," Holloway told TMZ Sports about the possibility of a McGregor rematch. "And I don't wanna kick a dog when it's down. At the end of the day, we'll see what happens. We're in a game where everything is about timing. We're about perfect timing. So we'll see how it goes."

    McGregor, of course, lost to Dustin Poirier by second-round TKO in January. McGregor did beat Holloway all the way back in 2013 by decision, however. 

    As for Holloway, he's fresh off a January victory over Calvin Kattar, which snapped a two-fight losing streak. He also suffered defeat at the hands of Poirier in recent years, losing to him by decision in 2019 with the UFC's interim lightweight title on the line. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      💪 Ciryl Gane stays undefeated 💥 Munhoz uses calf kicks to grab a win 📲 We break down Saturday's card

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Gane Responds to Criticism from White Over Win

      Gane Responds to Criticism from White Over Win
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Gane Responds to Criticism from White Over Win

      Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting

      Making the Case for 10 Fighters Competing for Titles in March

      Making the Case for 10 Fighters Competing for Titles in March
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Making the Case for 10 Fighters Competing for Titles in March

      Alexander K. Lee
      via MMA Fighting

      Costa Says He Drank ‘Too Much Wine’ Before Adesanya Bout

      Costa Says He Drank ‘Too Much Wine’ Before Adesanya Bout
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Costa Says He Drank ‘Too Much Wine’ Before Adesanya Bout

      Guilherme Cruz
      via MMA Fighting