Realistic Landing Spot Predictions for Melvin Ingram in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Going into his age-32 season, Melvin Ingram III should have plenty of suitors in free agency. He plays a premium position on the edge and had a productive five-year stretch before a knee injury derailed his 2020 campaign.

Ingram overcame knee and hip injuries early in his career and broke out with a 10.5-sack 2015 campaign. After the Los Angeles Chargers selected Joey Bosa in the first round of the 2016 draft, he and Ingram formed one of the best pass-rushing tandems across the league.

In 2017, they both earned Pro Bowl nods and combined for 23 sacks.

As a standalone threat, Ingram has scheme versatility. He's played defensive end and outside linebacker for even- and odd-man fronts. The 6'2", 247-pounder isn't just a pass-rusher; he's logged at least 10 tackles for loss in four of his last six seasons. He has also intercepted a pass in each of the last three seasons.

Considering his age and injury history, Ingram isn't likely to sign a contract comparable to the top pass-rushers on the open market, but teams should feel comfortable signing him to a deal at around $8-10 million per year.

Where does Ingram fit? Let's go through five realistic landing spots based on roster need, team salary-cap space and past connections with former coaches.