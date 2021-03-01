    Report: Joakim Noah to Retire After 13-Year NBA Career with Bulls, Knicks, More

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers' Joakim Noah dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during overtime in an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Joakim Noah reportedly is set to retire from the NBA after 13 years in the league, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

    The veteran center was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in early December and has remained unsigned.

    Per Charania, Noah plans to retire with the Chicago Bulls after playing his first nine seasons with the organization.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

