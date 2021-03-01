Report: Joakim Noah to Retire After 13-Year NBA Career with Bulls, Knicks, More

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Joakim Noah reportedly is set to retire from the NBA after 13 years in the league, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The veteran center was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in early December and has remained unsigned.

Per Charania, Noah plans to retire with the Chicago Bulls after playing his first nine seasons with the organization.

