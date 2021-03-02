Big East Tournament 2021: TV Schedule and Early Bracket Predictions

0 of 4

John Peterson/Associated Press

Traditionally, the men's Big East tournament is one of those events that gives us a few flavors of madness in early March before the NCAA tournament gets kicked off.

That should once again be the case as the 2021 iteration of the league has been marked by parity. There isn't a lot at the top. As is often the case, Villanova has made a strong case as the league's top team. According to Bracket Matrix, the Musketeers are projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, while Creighton is currently on the fourth-seed line.

After that, there's a three-team grouping of UConn, Xavier and Seton Hall that figure to be in the mix for either 11- or 12-seeds. That leaves teams like St. John's, Georgetown and Butler looking to play the role of spoiler and earn invitations to some alternate tournaments to close out the season.

Given Butler and Georgetown's recent wins over Seton Hall, and St. John's boasting the top scorer in the conference, this is a tournament that should produce some high-quality games and surprises along the way.

Here's a look at all you need to know to take in the tournament and see who is ready to make a statement.