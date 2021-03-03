Realistic Landing Spot Predictions for Jadeveon Clowney in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 5

George Walker/Associated Press

NFL teams should be willing to roll the dice on Jadeveon Clowney this offseason. Although he hasn't played up to expectations as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, the 28-year-old can set a hard edge and rush the passer when healthy.

Clowney went to three consecutive Pro Bowls between 2016 and 2018, all with the Houston Texans. He had a decent 2019 campaign within the Seattle Seahawks' front seven, logging 31 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks and 30 quarterback pressures.

Even though Clowney didn't rack up a ton of sacks in Seattle, he did affect plays with pocket pressure. However, the explosive defender overestimated his market value last offseason.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney aimed for a contract averaging $20 million annually. Eventually, he signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

In hindsight, the Titans overpaid for Clowney, who recorded just 19 tackles, four for loss and 11 quarterback pressures through eight games. On November 21, Tennessee placed him on injured reserve, and he missed the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery in early December.

After a down season and with an expected drop in the 2021 salary cap, Clowney shouldn't expect to land a deal worth more than $10 million annually. In all likelihood, he'll have to settle for another one-year contract.

Still under 30 years old, Clowney could have a bounce-back campaign assuming he fully recovers from injury. Based on cap space, roster need and previous reports, we'll pinpoint five realistic landing spots for him.