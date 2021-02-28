    Irv Cross, Former NFL CB and CBS Broadcaster, Dies at Age 81

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Former Philadelphia Eagles players now with the Los Angeles Rams pose with head coach George Allen prior to their game with Baltimore on Sunday, Nov. 27, 1966 in Baltimore. From left, they are Tommy McDonald, Maxie Baughn and Irv cross. (AP Photo)
    Anonymous/Associated Press

    Former Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams cornerback and CBS sports broadcaster Irv Cross died Sunday morning, according to Chris McPherson of PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

    He was 81.

    CBS Sports released the following statement:

    Cross spent six seasons with the Eagles (1961-1965, 1969) and three seasons with the Rams (1966-1968), posting 22 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 1964 and 1965.

    After his playing career, he spent 23 years with CBS Sports, including 14 years on The NFL Today show. He was awarded the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Award for television and radio broadcasters in 2009, its first Black recipient.

    "I've been around all kinds of people, from every walk of life. I don't know that I could give you one person who was nicer than Irv Cross," longtime broadcaster Brent Musburger, who worked with Cross, told McPherson. "He was a constant gentleman."

    The tributes came pouring in on social media following news of Cross' death:

    "He knew that it was important for him to do well," sportswriter Clifton Brown said of Cross' broadcasting career. "Irv knew that if the show had failed, that it might hurt down the road for other Black sportscasters to get a similar opportunity. He was carrying that weight and he did it so superbly."

    "It's just a seamless transition now," he continued. "We're just so used to seeing former athletes on television. But all of them, particularly those who are African American, whether they know it or not, I believe they owe a debt to Irv Cross."

    Related

      Report: Deshaun's Camp Frustrated by Texans' Refusal to Talk Trade

      Report: Deshaun's Camp Frustrated by Texans' Refusal to Talk Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Deshaun's Camp Frustrated by Texans' Refusal to Talk Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Record Number of QBs Could Go in Top 10

      @SOBO55 says we may see five quarterback prospects taken in the top 10 for the first time ever ➡️

      Record Number of QBs Could Go in Top 10
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Record Number of QBs Could Go in Top 10

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Irv Cross Has Died

      Former Pro Bowl CB and pioneering broadcaster is dead at 81

      Irv Cross Has Died
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Irv Cross Has Died

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Missing Football Right Now?

      Tune in to watch Fan Controlled Football now and get your offseason football fix 🤳

      Missing Football Right Now?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Missing Football Right Now?

      FCF
      via FCF