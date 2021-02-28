    Trainer Gordon Elliott Apologizes After Photo with Dead Horse Surfaces

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    The far turn at Belmont Race Track is empty of action, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. The track is the site of the Belmont Stakes race, usually the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. This year, however, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the race will be held as the first leg of the Triple Crown, and no spectators will be allowed. The race was rescheduled from early June to June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Gordon Elliott issued an apology after a photo of him sitting atop a dead horse circulated on social media.

    "Firstly, I would like to apologize profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused and can categorically state that the welfare of each and every horse under my care is paramount and has been central to the success that we have enjoyed here at Cullentra," Elliott said.

    "The photo in question was taken some time ago and occurred after a horse had died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops. I appreciate that an initial viewing of this photo suggests it is a callous and staged photo but nothing could be further from the truth."

    Elliott went on to say he was waiting for help to remove the horse from the track when he received a phone call and seated himself on the horse "without thinking."

    Elliott previously said he would be "cooperating fully" with an investigation into the photo by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

    Michael Verney of the Irish Independent reported that the British Horseracing Authority is aware of the matter as well and monitoring the results of the IHRB investigation.

    Elliott trained Tiger Roll to back-to-back wins in the Grand National in 2018 and 2019. He was also General Principle's trainer in 2018 when the horse claimed the Irish Grand National.

