Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Padres $330M Contract Details, Perks Revealed

More details have surfaced regarding Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year, $330 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres.

Per Ronald Blum of Yahoo Sports, Tatis will receive:

A full no-trade clause through 2028.

A no-trade clause that allows him to block deals to 13 teams after 2028 (though he would "acquire the right after 2028 to block trades under the collective bargaining agreement as a 10-year veteran who has been with his team for five years or longer").

A $10 million signing bonus.

A " hotel suite on all road trips, and the right to purchase a premium luxury suite and four of the best available premium season tickets for all Padres' home games."

As for his base compensation:

2021: $1 million

2022: $5 million

2023: $7 million

2024: $11 million

2025-26: $20 million

2027-28: $25 million

2029-34: $36 million

The only deals in MLB history that have exceeded the total amount of cash in the Tatis contract are the 12-year, $426.5 million deal Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and the 12-year, $365 million contract Mookie Betts inked with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded to the team from the Boston Red Sox.

If Tatis plays like he did last year, he'll be worth every last penny. The 22-year-old hit .277 with 17 homers, 45 RBI, 50 runs and 11 stolen bases in 59 games, finishing fourth in National League MVP voting while winning a Silver Slugger award.

He also led the Padres to their first postseason appearance since 2006.

San Diego made a major commitment to repeating that feat in 2021, agreeing to the major long-term deal with Tatis while swinging trades for Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. The Padres are loaded in both the short term and the long term with Tatis committing his prime years to San Diego.