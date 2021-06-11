Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at Least 5 Months After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam recently underwent shoulder surgery.

Per an announcement from the team, Siakam is expected to miss at least five months after having a procedure to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Siakam, 27, had another solid season for the Raptors in 2020-21. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The Raptors held Siakam out of the final four games of the regular season. He missed a total of 16 games during the 72-game schedule.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 2021-22 NBA regular season is expected to begin on Oct. 19. That means Siakam could miss at least one month of games, depending on how well his rehab goes.

This is an important offseason in Toronto with Kyle Lowry and Gary Trent Jr. among its notable free agents. Siakam is an important piece for the franchise, so potentially starting next season without him could impact the front office's plans in free agency.