Small-School CBB Teams You Need to Watch Before the Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 6

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Power-conference and high-major teams soak up most of the attention in a men's college basketball season, but the NCAA tournament helps shift the focus to smaller schools.

Every year, there's a decent-sized group of respected teams in mid-major leagues. And every year, they grow in popularity around March Madness because basketball fans are looking for the best potential Cinderella team for the tournament.

What exactly constitutes a small school or mid-major team is up for debate. Our definition is programs not from the Power Five (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) or American, Atlantic 10, Big East and Mountain West conferences—and not Gonzaga.

The list of teams is subjective and ordered alphabetically.