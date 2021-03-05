Final Predictions for the Champion of Every 2021 Men's CBB Conference Tournament

3 of 10

Atlantic 10: St. Bonaventure

The A-10 has been Bubble Central for much of the season, and VCU, St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis still holding out hope of sneaking in with at-large bids, if necessary. St. Bonaventure has created a tiny bit of separation from the pack, though, and looks like the team to beat in advance of what might be the most important conference tournament as far as NCAA tournament selections are concerned.

Big Sky: Southern Utah

There's a clear trio atop the Big Sky, but it's tough to say how things will play out within that group. Eastern Washington and Weber State did not face each other this season, and they each split their season series with Southern Utah. Those are the only two games SUU has lost since the first day of the season, in a close road game against a decent Loyola Marymount squad. I like the Thunderbirds' chances of dancing for the first time since 2001.

Conference USA: Western Kentucky

C-USA hasn't been this loaded up top since Memphis left in 2013. Louisiana Tech, Marshall, North Texas and Western Kentucky are all ranked in the KenPom Top 100. With the exception of Western Kentucky sweeping Marshall, every series between any of those four teams has been a split. This conference tournament could go in any direction, but the smart money is that it goes Western because of Charles Bassey. The Hilltoppers need to win this tournament to finally get their star into the NCAA tourney.

Mountain West: San Diego State

Similar to the A-10, the MWC tournament should be a great four-horse race of teams still hoping to play their way into an at-large bid. Boise State and Colorado State would maybe be in if the NCAA tournament started today; Utah State would probably be out. San Diego State seems like a lock to dance no matter what, but the Aztecs could remove all doubt by continuing an 11-game winning streak that dates back to late January.

Northeast: Wagner

The NEC decided to only allow its top four teams into this year's tournament, and there is little to no separation within that quartet. Bryant has the best overall record, but Wagner just had a 10-game winning streak come to an end a week ago. Let's go with the Seahawks to make the tournament for the first time since 2003.

Southland: Abilene Christian

Stephen F. Austin is serving a postseason ban this year, so this is less of a toss-up than it could have been. But it's a tight three-horse race between Abilene Christian, Nicholls State and Sam Houston State. It looks like Nicholls State is going to get the No. 1 seed, thus avoiding the other two until the championship game. However, NSU got swept by SHSU and didn't face ACU. Give me Abilene Christian forcing copious amounts of turnovers en route to another NCAA tournament appearance.

Summit: South Dakota State

For nine consecutive years, it has been either North Dakota State or South Dakota State representing the Summit League. They are both in the hunt for this year's automatic bid, along with South Dakota and Oral Roberts. Good luck using the regular-season games as a guide, because they all went 3-3 or 2-3 in the head-to-head series. The Jackrabbits have the best KenPom rating, though, and that's good enough for us.