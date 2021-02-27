No. 17 Kansas Hands Jared Butler, No. 2 Baylor 1st Loss in Big 12 Upset

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

No. 2 Baylor is undefeated no more after No. 17 Kansas stunned one of the favorites to reach the Final Four, 71-58, at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

It's a signature win for a KU team that has struggled to show it can hang with top programs this season, and it could end up moving the Jayhawks (18-8, 12-6 Big 12) back into the Associated Press Top 10 with two weeks until Selection Sunday.

Led by David McCormack and Marcus Garrett, Kansas held Baylor's backcourt of Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell to just 18 points as KU's home-court advantage proved too much for the Bears to overcome. BU (18-1, 10-1 Big 12) now has just one win in 16 attempts at Allen Fieldhouse. Only a month ago, the Jayhawks were reeling after losing five of nine games in the Big 12. A five-game winning streak at the start of February helped turn that around.

Now a win over arguably the best team in the country has the Jayhawks peaking as the calendar turns to March while the Bears look to iron out any lingering mistakes before attempting their own run through the NCAA tournament.

Notable Performers

David McCormack, F, Kansas Jayhawks: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Marcus Garrett, G, Kansas Jayhawks: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

MaCio Teague, G, Baylor Bears: 18 points, 8 rebounds

Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor Bears: 13 points, 3 assists

What's Next

Baylor faces a quick turnaround with a matchup against No. 10 West Virginia in Morgantown on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET, followed by a home game against Oklahoma State two days later in Waco. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, added a nonconference game against UTEP on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET after the Big 12 reconfigured its schedule due to the pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.