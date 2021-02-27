New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Pitches Russell Wilson on Saints in Video

Butch Dill/Associated Press

As New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees contemplates retirement, the city he plays for is working hard to recruit a potential successor under center.

News of Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson naming the Saints as one of four teams he would go to if a trade were considered has led to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell posting a video on her official Twitter account attempting to lure Wilson to the Crescent City.

It's unclear if the Seahawks and Saints have any interest in completing a trade, but that won't stop football fans in New Orleans from trying to speak a deal into existence.

Among Cantrell's selling points are the city's family-friendly environment, a chance to win another Super Bowl and for Wilson's wife, Ciara, to perform at the city's annual Essence Festival.

New Orleans just might not need a quarterback yet, though.

Brees' personal trainer Todd Durkin posted a video on Instagram showing the 42-year-old going through an intense workout with the caption "something must be brewing." That a professional athlete is working out on his own time isn't exactly a stunning development, but it does show that Brees isn't winding anything down just yet.

If the Saints were to replace Brees with Wilson, however, it would go down as one of the best quarterback transitions in league history alongside Joe Montana-Steve Young, Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning-Andrew Luck.

Both passers carry a Super Bowl pedigree with Wilson and Brees having combined for 21 Pro Bowl appearances.

Of course, football fans in New Orleans want Wilson. They just might not be done with their future Hall of Fame quarterback as is.