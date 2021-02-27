Cade Cunningham Stars with 40 Points as Oklahoma State Upsets No. 7 Oklahoma

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

Oklahoma State knocked off No. 7 Oklahoma 94-90 in overtime of a rivalry game dominated by freshman Cowboys star Cade Cunningham on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Cunningham scored OSU's final four field goals in regulation and came up with a massive block on OU's Austin Reaves to help force an extra frame, as the Cowboys erased a 10-point deficit after halftime. Cunningham's career-high 40-point outing, which included 11 rebounds, was the difference as the guard came up clutch at the free-throw line in overtime.

It's the second consecutive loss for the Sooners, who fell to an unranked Kansas State team on Feb. 23.

Oklahoma State was a projected No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament heading into Saturday's game, per Bracket Matrix. With a possible resume-cementing victory, the Cowboys may have played themselves firmly into the bracket. OSU (16-6, 9-6 Big 12) has ranked wins over No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 6 Kansas, No. 6 Texas and No. 18 TTU to balance out losses to No. 11 Texas, No. 14 West Virginia, No. 2 Baylor and a two-game sweep by unranked TCU.

Saturday may not have been the biggest win of the Cowboys' season as far as ranked matchups go, but taking down an in-state rival on the road is high on the list of accomplishments.

Head coach Mike Boynton and Co. just have to watch out for Oklahoma's revenge.

With Bedlam scheduled as a back-to-back series because of the pandemic, OU will travel to Stillwater for a rematch Monday. If the Cowboys can play similarly to how they looked Saturday, it shouldn't be much of a problem.

All but one OSU starter scored in double figures, while forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added seven points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Oklahoma featured two 20-point scorers in the loss with Reaves (22 points) and De'Vion Harmon (23 points) leading the way.