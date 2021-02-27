UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The oddsmakers have a lot of faith in Gane at this spot. In a heavyweight division where volatility reigns supreme, Gane's odds are as close to a sure thing as anything.

That seems like a big risk given that Gane is still relatively unproven. The 7-0 30-year-old is ranked seventh in the UFC rankings but only holds one win over a fellow ranked opponent. That would be his second-round TKO win over Junior dos Santos.

Let's be honest, though. A win over JDS isn't what it used to be. The former heavyweight champion has lost his last four consecutive fights by knockout. One of those losses was a similar second-round loss to Rozenstruik before his bout with Gane.

To recap, Gane is a sizable favorite against a fighter with just one loss whose best win is arguably the same as the Frenchman's. Rozenstruik's other wins include a fifth-round knockout of Alistair Overeem and a first-round knockout of Andrei Arlovski.

This isn't to say that Rozenstruik should be the favorite. But these odds don't seem to reflect the way these two match up on paper and what we've seen from either of them.

Gane is the longer of the two fighters, sporting an 81-inch reach compared to Rozenstruik's 78. That isn't much, but Gane's defense does seem to be much better as he only absorbs 1.95 significant strikes per minute.

That could be the difference in a bout between two heavy-hitters. Although the odds don't present much value here, Gane is still probably the correct pick. His length and defense make it more likely he's the one who gets his hand raised as both throw heavy leather, but Gane is skilled enough to make sure he lands first and most.

Prediction: Gane via second-round TKO