Report: Jazz's Dennis Lindsey Investigated by NBA over Alleged Bigoted Remarks

George Frey/Associated Press

The NBA is investigating executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey after ex-Jazz guard Elijah Millsap claimed Lindsey made bigoted remarks during an exit interview six years ago, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz are cooperating with the investigation, per Wojnarowski, who relayed a statement from the team sent via email Thursday:

"The Jazz organization has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. We take these matters seriously. We have proactively engaged outside counsel to work in coordination with the NBA to thoroughly investigate this matter. We seek a comprehensive and unbiased review of the situation." Jazz released statement via email moments ago."

Wojnarowski also revealed that Utah has hired counsel outside the organization to help the NBA's review: "Sources: Jazz retained outside counsel to assist the league in its review of the matter. Utah officials, including Lindsey, encouraged the league office’s opening of a review of the Millsap accusations lodged on social media Wednesday night."

Millsap made the allegations in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Lindsey released a line to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News regarding the allegation: "I categorically deny making that statement."

When asked about the alleged remarks following Utah's win over the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Snyder said: "Honestly, I don’t remember the conversation. I can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that."

Millsap played for the Jazz during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Per Wojnarowski, the review will contain a detailed look at meeting notes written following the conversation, which reportedly occurred with Millsap, Snyder, Lindsey and then-assistant general manager Justin Zanik.

Zanik has since been promoted to general manager and was reportedly responsible for taking those notes.

Wojnarowski wrote more on how those notes will be reviewed:

"Those meeting notes were entered into a team database and forensic investigators can determine whether they’ve been altered or updated in any way, sources said. Since Lindsey's hiring in 2012, Jazz have taken detailed notes on each end-of-season meeting held with players."

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was asked about Millsap's remarks, and he gave this response, per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Todd spoke with Millsap regarding his allegations and revealed the commentary in a series of tweets Thursday:

She also tweeted this remark later in the day.

"In speaking with Elijah Millsap, he said he was disappointed that Lindsey denied it so quickly," Todd tweeted. "Even if it's not what they remember, Millsap felt that it would have been right for them to reach out to him and address what he considers to be a hurtful experience rather than deny."

Millsap played professionally from 2010-2019, with his other NBA experience occurring with the Phoenix Suns during the 2016-17 campaign.

He is the brother of Denver Nuggets forward (and ex-Jazz forward) Paul Millsap, who played in Utah from 2006-2013.

Lindsey was Utah's general manager from 2012-2019 before earning a promotion to his current vice president title in 2019.