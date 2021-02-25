No. 3 Michigan, Hunter Dickinson Rout Luka Garza, No. 9 Iowa 79-57

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

No. 3 Michigan took another major step towards to Big Ten title on Thursday with a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa in one of the biggest matchups of the season.

Two of college basketball's elite big men went at each other at the Crisler Center as Michigan's Hunter Dickinson posted 14 points with Iowa's Luka Garza putting up 16 in a loss that may have ended the Hawkeyes' bid to win the Big Ten.

The Wolverines already held a two-game lead over Iowa atop the conference standings. Now they're 17-1 (12-1 Big Ten) with four games left to play—including a contest with No. 5 Illinois that may end up deciding the league title.

Iowa (17-7, 11-6 Big Ten), has just three games left in the regular season and needs some outside help if the Hawkeyes are going to steal the banner from Michigan.

Notable Performers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hunter Dickinson, C, Michigan Wolverines: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks

Franz Wagner, G, Michigan Wolverines: 21 points, 4 assists, 2 three-pointers

Luka Garza, C, Iowa Hawkeyes: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 6-for-19 FG

Jordan Bohannon, G, Iowa Hawkeyes: 13 points, 2 rebounds

What's Next

The Wolverines travel to Bloomington, Indiana to face a Hoosiers team looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak this year. Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, face another intense matchup, visiting No. 4 Ohio State in a 4 p.m. ET battle on CBS.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.