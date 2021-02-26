7 Key Storylines for the New York Yankees' 2021 Season

0 of 7

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

"George!"

This is what New York Yankees fans were tweeting at beat writers after The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler broke the news that the team had sent reliever Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox on Jan. 25, in exchange for salary relief. The Yankees were not going to go over the luxury tax threshold.

While the Yankees were busy dealing their Brooklyn-born pitcher, the New York Mets were wheeling and dealing, making several upgrades to their roster, including a splashy acquisition for shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco. New owner Steve Cohen made it known he will spare no expense when it comes to building a World Series winner.

What universe are we living in when the Yankees are poor and the Mets are rich? It has been a strange year for everyone, but for the roles in the New York City baseball hierarchy to drastically switch like that, it almost didn’t seem real.

Late owner George Steinbrenner never would have let that happen on his watch.

But the notion that the Yankees are poor is not quite accurate. They may no longer be the best team money can buy, that honor goes to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They blew past the luxury tax threshold this winter. But the Yankees will have the second-highest payroll in baseball next year, so just because fans are unhappy with their spending does not mean that they are not spending.

Maybe the bigger story is how the luxury tax is seemingly acting as a hard salary cap for 29 of 30 teams, which would indicate that a salary floor would help keep the competitive balance of the league. But that’s a story for another day.

This story is about the Yankees.

In fact, this is about seven Yankees-related stories. With spring training underway, we preview seven stories to watch for during the 2021 season, because there is more to the Bronx Bombers than just payroll.