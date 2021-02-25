Seahawks' Russell Wilson Hasn't Asked for Trade; Likes Cowboys, Bears, More

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Russell Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, but he has some ideas on where he's willing to land if the Seahawks decide to trade their franchise quarterback.

Agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Wilson is only willing to play for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears if he's traded this offseason. Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so the Seahawks would not be able to move him without his permission.

The relationship between the Seahawks and Wilson has become strained over the quarterback's frustration with a lack of help on the offensive line and the team's offensive schemes, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic.

"I'm frustrated [about] getting hit too much. I'm frustrated with that part of it. At the end of the day, you want to win," Wilson told reporters earlier this month.

Dan Patrick reported the Seahawks became frustrated with Wilson's public airing of grievances, making the situation the latest quarterback-team potential breakup worth monitoring.

The Athletic report seemed to indicate tensions have been percolating between the two sides for some time, with Wilson becoming increasingly frustrated at head coach Pete Carroll's seeming lack of trust in handing him the keys to the offense. The report says Carroll essentially ignored Wilson's suggestions when the offense began struggling in 2020, and the two seem diametrically opposed in their vision of the team.

While Wilson wants the ability to open up the offense and contend for MVPs, Carroll prefers controlling the clock via the ground game and using the passing game to make big plays over the top. Carroll even spoke of a desire to run the ball more in 2021 after firing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“We have to run the ball better, not even better, we have to run it more. We have to dictate what’s going on with the people that we’re playing, and that’s one of the ways to do that," Carroll told reporters in January.

The Seahawks could have a potential blockbuster on their hands if they negotiated with the Cowboys (Dak Prescott) or Raiders (Derek Carr), who have young, Pro Bowl-caliber players at the quarterback position. Neither are quite of Wilson's caliber—and Prescott is coming off a serious leg injury—but they could keep Seattle competitive, and the Cowboys or Raiders could shower the Seahawks with draft picks as well.

The Saints and Bears do not have the same stability to offer at quarterback and would likely have to pony up a half-decade's worth of first-round picks to even get Seattle on the phone.