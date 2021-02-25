    Pro Disc Golfer Paul McBeth Signs $10M Contract; Richest Deal in Sport's History

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Jake Weiss, left, and his friend Jordan Warunek, right, search for lost golf discs in a river along a disc golf course during the warm spring weather in Lancaster, N.Y., Friday, May 18, 2012. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
    David Duprey/Associated Press

    As soon as you're done reading this, you might want to consider picking up disc golf.

    Discraft announced Wednesday it signed Paul McBeth to a 10-year, $10 million deal, the biggest in the sport's history.

    According to Ultiworld's Charlie Eisenhood, McBeth's previous contract paid him $250,000 annually over four years. His raise speaks to how successful the partnership has been.

    "We outgrew the first deal—the four years—we outgrew that in a year, and we started discussing that we need to restructure things and make it long term, more so than four years," Discraft team manager Bob Julio said, per Eisenhood.

    McBeth has won 130 events on the Professional Disc Golf Association circuit. He has also captured five world championships, most recently in 2019. The 30-year-old also finished the 2019 season as the No. 1 disc golfer in the world.

    Related

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones

      @GDavenport says Green Bay must hold on to its elite RB to keep its SB window open. How Packers can find the money ➡️

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones
      Featured logo
      Featured

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Should the NBA Be Scared of the Jazz?

      Utah is 26-6, but here's why some execs still have doubts about NBA's best team 📲

      Should the NBA Be Scared of the Jazz?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Should the NBA Be Scared of the Jazz?

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      8 Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs 😬

      These players would've been worthy selections 📲

      8 Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs 😬
      Featured logo
      Featured

      8 Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs 😬

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Landing Spots for Boogie 🔮

      We picked five destinations for DeMarcus Cousins with Rockets planning to release the veteran big man 📲

      Top Landing Spots for Boogie 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Top Landing Spots for Boogie 🔮

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report