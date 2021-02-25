Pro Disc Golfer Paul McBeth Signs $10M Contract; Richest Deal in Sport's History

David Duprey/Associated Press

As soon as you're done reading this, you might want to consider picking up disc golf.

Discraft announced Wednesday it signed Paul McBeth to a 10-year, $10 million deal, the biggest in the sport's history.

According to Ultiworld's Charlie Eisenhood, McBeth's previous contract paid him $250,000 annually over four years. His raise speaks to how successful the partnership has been.

"We outgrew the first deal—the four years—we outgrew that in a year, and we started discussing that we need to restructure things and make it long term, more so than four years," Discraft team manager Bob Julio said, per Eisenhood.

McBeth has won 130 events on the Professional Disc Golf Association circuit. He has also captured five world championships, most recently in 2019. The 30-year-old also finished the 2019 season as the No. 1 disc golfer in the world.