Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Fight Could Join Possible Tyson-Holyfield Card

If an exhibition fight between heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield happens, a high-profile bout reportedly could be part of the undercard.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, a lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. has been discussed to be part of the hypothetical card.

Lopez is the reigning WBA (Super), WBO, The Ring and IBF lightweight champion, having defeated Vasyl Lomachenko in October in a unification bout, while the undefeated Kambosos is the a top contender.

The 23-year-old Lopez is undefeated and one of the fastest-rising stars in boxing. The Brooklyn, New York, native owns a 16-0 record with 12 knockouts. In addition to his unanimous-decision win over Lomachenko, he has beaten Richard Commey and Masayoshi Nakatani.

The International Boxing Federation announced in January that it was requiring Lopez to defend against Kambosos, although no date or location has been determined.

Kambosos will pose a significant challenge, as the 27-year-old native of Australia is 19-0 with 10 knockouts. Each of his past two fights has been close, though, scoring razor-thin, split-decision victories over Mickey Bey and Lee Selby.

A Tyson vs. Holyfield exhibition has been rumored in recent months on the heels of Tyson's exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in November.

The fight was ruled a draw, but it was largely ruled a success in terms of the in-ring action and the interest it generated. Per Tyson's Legends Only League (h/t Josh Peter of USA Today), the pay-per-view generated 1.6 million buys for revenue exceeding $80 million.

Among the reasons for the event's success was an undercard bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA guard Nate Robinson, which also piqued the interest of fight fans.

If Tyson vs. Holyfield happens, it would benefit from a strong undercard as well, and Lopez vs. Kambosos could carry the load in that regard.

While it is possible that most viewers would be tuning in to see the third fight between Tyson and Holyfield, especially given their past—including Tyson's biting Holyfield's ear in 1997—Lopez vs. Kambosos would be a draw for present-day boxing enthusiasts.