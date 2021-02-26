Stock Up, Stock Down for USMNT Stars Playing in Europe for Week of Feb. 22

Stock Up, Stock Down for USMNT Stars Playing in Europe for Week of Feb. 22February 26, 2021
Welcome to the latest edition of our stock watch, where we track the fortunes of the men who would wear the red, white and blue for the United States men's national team as they take the field for their clubs across the pond.
While Weston McKennie scored for Juventus and Tyler Adams balled out for a suddenly maybe-gonna-win-the-Bundesliga RB Leipzig, we're skipping them and a few others because of last week's coverage. The Americans in Europe's world is wide, people. Instead, we'll tackle the fortunes of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Zack Steffen in Manchester, John Brooks in Volkswagen stronghold Wolfsburg and more.
Let's move some markets, shall we?
Christian Pulisic, Midfielder/Winger, Chelsea
Stock: Holding
Games: 3 minutes in a 1-0 W against Atletico Madrid (Champions League)
Yes, Christian Pulisic has only played 84 out of a possible 540 league minutes since Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea in late January—missing the weekend's game with another calf injury—and appeared for just three minutes in his team's latest Champions League victory.
But do. Not. Panic. Yet.
We've been here before. Remember when the American first transferred to London in January 2019 and then struggled to get on the field? We all worried he made the wrong move, only to watch him transform into one of the best players in the best league and the world during the restart. Patience, patience, patience.
After Pulisic took a DNP: coach's decision two weeks prior, Tuchel claimed the Pennsylvanian remained in his plans, saying: "He deserves to start, or to come in, but I could only use three guys. I hope he keeps on going and he will make an important impact for us in the future." That quote means everything or nothing depending on your point of view. (Could a move to Bayern Munich be in the future?)
Pulisic is too good and has succeeded beyond expectations too many times to worry after a poor month or two. Glass half full...for now.
John Brooks, Center Back, Wolfsburg
Stock: Up
Games: 90 minutes in 3-0 W against Arminia Bielefeld (Bundesliga)
John Brooks remains the best central defender in the U.S. pool. The only question is can the man who has missed 37 games since joining Wolfsburg, according to Transfermarkt, stay healthy? He's done so this season—putting in solid, occasionally spectacular performances, especially over the past month as Wolfsburg has climbed into a tie for third in the Bundesliga.
The big man (6'4", 170 lbs) is a force in the air both defensively and on attacking set pieces, an effective distributor from the back line and an all-around calming presence. He's 28 and clearly in his prime.
Brooks in the starting XI for the U.S. doesn't raise the team's ceiling so much as it dramatically elevates the floor.
Zack Steffen, Goalkeeper, Manchester City
Stock: Holding
Games: DNP
Zack Steffen didn't figure in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Everton or the 2-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach, but he's ensconced as the No. 2 goalkeeper behind Ederson. The 25-year-old is making the EFL Cup and FA Cup his own, backstopping City to the final and quarterfinal, respectively. Overall, Steffen has conceded just four goals in nine games since September.
After his bumpy, injury-plagued 2019-20 season, a year of relative stability was essential. Steffen needs more time between the pipes—"What happens next season?" is the top question on the list—but this spot is fine.
Jordan Morris, Winger, Swansea City, on Loan from the Seattle Sounders
Stock: On hold
Games: 21 minutes in 4-1 L against Huddersfield Town (Championship)
Jordan Morris joined Swansea City in late January, figuring in five matches before disaster struck Saturday evening. The pacey winger went down in a heap and was taken off on a stretcher after he suffered what manager Steve Cooper described as "significant ligament damage," which will end his campaign abroad and extend into the MLS season. This is the worst-case scenario for a man on loan.
Morris has been here before. He missed the entire 2018 season while recovering from an ACL tear. He returned an older, wiser and, frankly, better player. Can the 26-year-old do it again?
(If there's a silver lining for U.S. fans, it's that Morris' injury may mean more time for countryman Paul Arriola, who is also on loan to Swansea. Incidentally, Georgia native Duane Holmes scored a banger of a fourth goal for Huddersfield.)
Lightning Round: Around the World Edition
DeAndre Yedlin, Galatasaray
Stock: Up
Games: 90 minutes in a 1-0 W against Alanyaspor (Super Lig)
The defender, last seen on the bench at Newcastle United, put in a man-of-the-match performance as Galatasaray stayed on top of the Turkish Super Lig. His long diagonal ball found a streaking Emre Kilinc for the game's only goal.
You know who else loves long diagonal balls? U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter. Yedlin won't be the first-choice starter again, but a strong spell in Turkey will have him pushing for a roster spot.
Julian Green, Greuther Furth
Stock: Up
Games: DNP
Remember him? While Green missed this weekend's action because of a positive COVID-19 test, he tallied four goals and an assist in January, bringing him up to 0.54 goals plus assists per 90 minutes this season, according to FBref.
Greuther Furth sit in a four-way tie at the top of 2. Bundesliga. Green is a massive part of that success, and a U.S. call is in the offing.
Reggie Cannon, Boavista
Stock: Down
Games: 63 minutes in 1-0 W against Moreirense (Primeira Liga)
The former FC Dallas right back hasn't starred or struggled since moving to Portugal. He's been himself: dependable.
In the past, that would be good enough to start at right back for a decade. But the emergence of Sergino Dest (who has a close relationship with Cannon, which helped convince Dest to don the Stars and Stripes) is relegating him to backup.
Taylor Booth, St. Poelten
Stock: Up
Games: 44 minutes in a 1-0 W against Swarovski Tirol (Austrian Bundesliga)
The 19-year-old came on in the 46th minute and delivered a game-winning assist to Kofi Schulz. The slick, creative midfielder with good vision and control has two helpers in two matches since joining the Austrian side on loan from Bayern Munich.
He played in the U.S. youth setups, and a trip to this summer's Olympics is a possibility if his form continues (and the Americans qualify in Guadalajara next month).
Stats via WhoScored.com unless otherwise noted.