Stock Up, Stock Down for USMNT Stars Playing in Europe for Week of Feb. 22

1 of 5

Darren Walsh / Contributor (Getty Images)

Stock: Holding

Games: 3 minutes in a 1-0 W against Atletico Madrid (Champions League)

Yes, Christian Pulisic has only played 84 out of a possible 540 league minutes since Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea in late January—missing the weekend's game with another calf injury—and appeared for just three minutes in his team's latest Champions League victory.

But do. Not. Panic. Yet.

We've been here before. Remember when the American first transferred to London in January 2019 and then struggled to get on the field? We all worried he made the wrong move, only to watch him transform into one of the best players in the best league and the world during the restart. Patience, patience, patience.

After Pulisic took a DNP: coach's decision two weeks prior, Tuchel claimed the Pennsylvanian remained in his plans, saying: "He deserves to start, or to come in, but I could only use three guys. I hope he keeps on going and he will make an important impact for us in the future." That quote means everything or nothing depending on your point of view. (Could a move to Bayern Munich be in the future?)

Pulisic is too good and has succeeded beyond expectations too many times to worry after a poor month or two. Glass half full...for now.