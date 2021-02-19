Stock Up, Stock Down for USMNT Stars Playing in Europe

0 of 5

While the United States men's national team hasn't played a game that matters in what feels like forever, a generation of young talent is thriving at clubs in Europe.

Earlier this week, three U.S. internationals—Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie—started on the same matchday in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage for the first time ever, according to Paul Carr. Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen could join that trio next week. Four Americans saw minutes in the Europa League round of 32 as well.

American head coach Gregg Berhalter has plenty of performances to evaluate. Each week, we'll try to help, tracking the footballers who are trending up and who are struggling. Welcome to the first edition of USMNT Stock Watch.

