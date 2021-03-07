Scorpio Sky Wins Ladder Match at AEW Revolution, Earns TNT Title Shot

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Scorpio Sky defeated Cody, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero Miedo and Max Caster in a Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution on Sunday to earn a future TNT Championship opportunity.

Sky and Cody were battling atop the ladder when Sky knocked off the former TNT champion to clear his way to the brass ring.

The promotion teased some surprises Sunday, one of which centered around an entrant in the ladder match. Page, a two-time Impact Wrestling tag team champion, revealed himself as the final competitor.

All six men involved will be feeling this match for days.

All Elite Wrestling tends to have multi-man matches at every pay-per-view with a future title shot on the line, and the focus was on the TNT Championship at Revolution.

TNT champion Darby Allin was booked in a tag team Street Fight with Sting against Team Taz members Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, so while the belt wasn't on the line Sunday, the ladder match still put it in the spotlight.

It was initially announced that Cody, Penta and Sky would be part of the contest, which was followed by some qualifying matches.

The first qualifier was a highly entertaining battle between Archer and Rey Fenix, which main-evented the Feb. 24 episode of Dynamite. The high-flying Fenix left it all in the ring and pushed Archer to his limit, but The Murderhawk Monster prevailed.

In the second, two of AEW's talented youngsters, Max Caster and Preston Vance, went at it, with Caster prevailing to earn a spot in the biggest match of his career to date.

While the TNT title was initially held by Cody before transferring to the late Brodie Lee and then back to The American Nightmare, the championship has largely been used to build a new star since then.

Allin, 28, is developing into one of AEW's top guys, which made winning the ladder match and earning the chance to face him for the TNT Championship mean so much.

Sky has been out of sight and out of mind for the past two months, but he made a huge statement Sunday by winning the ladder match.

Although he didn't exactly have momentum on his side entering Revolution, he has certainly shown the ability to be a top singles wrestler in AEW in the past.

He faced Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship and Cody for the TNT Championship in losing efforts, but the former AEW world tag team champion may now be ready to get over the hump and take singles gold from Allin.

