Report: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno UFC Rematch Fight Set for June 12

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are reportedly going to have a rematch for the UFC flyweight championship this summer.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, UFC has set the Figueiredo vs. Moreno showdown for the June 12 event at a location still to be determined.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 on Dec. 12 in a fight widely regarded as one of the best in the history of the promotion.

UFC president Dana White told reporters after the event that it was the best flyweight bout in the company's history.

"We need a rematch," Moreno said following the five-round duel. "We need that rematch. I think so. For myself, for Figueiredo, for the fans, for everybody. For the sport, of course."

Figueiredo likely would have gotten the decision win, but he was docked one point in the third round after striking Moreno in the groin with a low kick. One judge scored the fight 48-46 for Figueiredo, but the other scored it a 47-47 draw after the deduction.

Both fighters are riding six-fight unbeaten streaks dating back to 2019. Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez to win the vacant flyweight title at UFC Fight Night in July 2020.

Moreno has a 3-0-2 record in his last five UFC fights dating back to September 2019. The Assassin Baby previously held the Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight title before vacating the belt in July 2019 to re-sign with UFC.