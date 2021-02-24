    Sting, Darby Allin Attack Brian Cage, Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 25, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Sting makes his first ever WrestleMania appearance at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    Sting got some revenge on Team Taz after he and Darby Allin attacked Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

    Cage and Starks took down the Varsity Blondes in a tag team match early in the show. The arena then went dark, and a video appeared on the Jumbotron of Sting driving on a deserted road in a car with a full body bag attached to the back bumper with a rope. The car stopped, the bag opened and Darby Allin revealed himself.

    The camera then cut back to the arena, and Sting appeared with a body bag that had someone inside.

    He opened it up, but it was not Darby Allin. Rather, it was Hook, the son of stable leader Taz, who provided color commentary ringside during the previous match.

    Darby Allin was in the building, however, and he ziplined down to the arena from the rafters with his skateboard.

    He used the skateboard in an attack on Starks and Cage before focusing his attention on the former wrestler, knocking him out of the ring before launching himself over the ropes with a flying crossbody block.

    Sting then took care of a wounded Cage, landing a Stinger Splash before finishing him off with a Scorpion Death Drop.

    With the job done, Sting and Darby Allin walked up the ramp as Taz attended to his son.

    With that, Sting got a little payback on Cage, who delivered a vicious powerbomb at last week's Dynamite.

    Sting and Darby Allin will be taking on Starks and Cage in a tag team match at AEW: Revolution on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on pay-per-view and B/R Live.

