    NBA All-Star Game 2021: Predictions for LeBron vs. Durant Rosters

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 25, 2021

    LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
    Nam Huh/Associated Press

    For the second time in as many years, LeBron James will be drafting his own team for the NBA All-Star Game.

    Not only is James returning as captain for the fourth straight year, he's looking to build a team to help defend his title for the third time. Last year that meant Team LeBron defeating Team Giannis, 157-155 in an epic showdown at the United Center in Chicago. That puts James at an immediate advantage over his opposing captain, Kevin Durant, who will be drafting a team for the first time.

    Looking at this year's draft pool—and considering how James drafted his team in 2020—here's how the All-Star Draft could play out.

              

    Team LeBron

    Starters: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

    Reserves: Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle, Devin Booker

             

    Team Durant

    Starters: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry 

    Reserves: James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Chris Paul, Zion Williamson, Paul George, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Vucevic

            

    Roster Outlook

    An injury to Anthony Davis' Achilles tendon will keep James from drafting his teammate first overall again this year, so look for him to go for Kawhi Leonard from the starters' pool instead. Leonard won All-Star Game MVP last year, dropping 30 points with eight three-pointers, as Team LeBron pulled off the victory.

    It's also hard to imagine a world in which Durant doesn't pick Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving with his first pick, though he could opt for former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry if he feels confident Irving will be there in a later round.

    Considering James called Devin Booker "the most disrespected player in our league" after the Phoenix Suns star was initially snubbed from the All-Star Game, plan on him going to Team LeBron. The same goes for Giannis Antetokounmpo now that he and James aren't facing off against each other as captains for a third straight year.

    James drafted Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Ben Simmons last year in a gamble that paid off when Team LeBron pulled off the victory. It makes sense for him to target versatile big men again.

    That leaves the likes of James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Paul George and Zion Williamson available for Team Durant.

    If these rosters hold, Team Durant will enter the All-Star Game with a better collection of pure shooters while Team LeBron holds the edge when it comes to size and skillset. Either way, it's hard to imagine the March 7 contest won't live up to its billing.

