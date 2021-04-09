    Florida State's Scottie Barnes Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 9, 2021
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    Florida State guard Scottie Barnes, second from right, shoots over Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
    Fred Vuich/Associated Press

    Florida State forward Scottie Barnes is joining the ranks of men's college basketball's one-and-dones after declaring for the NBA draft on Friday:

    The 19-year-old put together a solid year at FSU while averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds as the Seminoles made a run to the Sweet 16. Now he's looking ahead to his pro career. 

    The West Palm Beach, Florida, native was ranked No. 7 in the nation overall as a high school recruit by 247Sports, which also named him the top power forward in the class of 2020 and a future first-round NBA pick. 

    Jerry Meyer at 247Sports compared Barnes to Jarred Vanderbilt out of high school. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie took that a step further in his January Big Board, where he projected Barnes as a lottery pick and described him as a "'do it all but scoring' wing/forward/point." 

    Now Barnes will find out how many other teams are willing to bet on him, too. The forward could still return to FSU next year as long as he withdraws from the draft pool by Monday, July 19 and doesn't hire an agent.

    That will give him the opportunity to be evaluated by pro teams before committing to any future plans.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Scottie Barnes to Enter Draft

      FSU freshman and @Jonwass' projected top-10 pick announces he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft

      Scottie Barnes to Enter Draft
      Florida State Basketball logo
      Florida State Basketball

      Scottie Barnes to Enter Draft

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      FSU basketball: Impact of Scottie Barnes declaring for NBA Draft

      FSU basketball: Impact of Scottie Barnes declaring for NBA Draft
      Florida State Basketball logo
      Florida State Basketball

      FSU basketball: Impact of Scottie Barnes declaring for NBA Draft

      Chop Chat
      via Chop Chat

      FSU freshman Scottie Barnes declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

      FSU freshman Scottie Barnes declares for the 2021 NBA Draft
      Florida State Basketball logo
      Florida State Basketball

      FSU freshman Scottie Barnes declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

      Noles247
      via Noles247

      Moses Moody Declares for Draft

      Arkansas guard announces he's entering the 2021 NBA draft; Moody was named SEC Freshman of the Year

      Moses Moody Declares for Draft
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Moses Moody Declares for Draft

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report