Florida State's Scottie Barnes Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Florida State forward Scottie Barnes is joining the ranks of men's college basketball's one-and-dones after declaring for the NBA draft on Friday:

The 19-year-old put together a solid year at FSU while averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds as the Seminoles made a run to the Sweet 16. Now he's looking ahead to his pro career.

The West Palm Beach, Florida, native was ranked No. 7 in the nation overall as a high school recruit by 247Sports, which also named him the top power forward in the class of 2020 and a future first-round NBA pick.

Jerry Meyer at 247Sports compared Barnes to Jarred Vanderbilt out of high school. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie took that a step further in his January Big Board, where he projected Barnes as a lottery pick and described him as a "'do it all but scoring' wing/forward/point."

Now Barnes will find out how many other teams are willing to bet on him, too. The forward could still return to FSU next year as long as he withdraws from the draft pool by Monday, July 19 and doesn't hire an agent.

That will give him the opportunity to be evaluated by pro teams before committing to any future plans.