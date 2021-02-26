2021 March Madness Title Odds for Top Men's Contenders Entering March

0 of 7

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

It's been an unusual college basketball season, from dozens of COVID-19 cancellations to blue bloods like Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State all falling well short of expectations.

The result should be more parity than ever in this year's NCAA tournament, but there are still a handful of teams who have separated themselves from the pack as the clear favorites to contend for this year's national championship.

Baylor and Gonzaga sit atop the college basketball world with undefeated records and stacked rosters, followed closely by the Big Ten Conference trio of Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois. While it's up for debate who the best team in the country is beyond those five, Villanova is a worthy addition to the national title conversation as well.

Ahead you'll find our odds for those six teams and the field to win the 2021 NCAA tournament.