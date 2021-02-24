    Tiger Woods Won't Face Charges, Wasn't Under Influence of Alcohol During Crash

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods isn't facing any charges at this time stemming from Tuesday's single-car crash in California.

    "He was not drunk. We can throw that one out," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

    Villanueva added that the road on which Woods was driving has seen 13 total crashes since January 2020.

    The L.A. County Sheriff's Department announced emergency personnel had extricated the 45-year-old from his vehicle, which had "sustained major damage." Villanueva said later that day in a press conference the car rolled over "several times" in addition to striking the curb and a nearby tree. 

    Woods' representatives provided an update on his status early Wednesday morning, announcing he was "currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room" following surgery on multiple leg injuries. 

    Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said the golf legend "suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity," including "open fractures" to his tibia and fibula.

    Woods was in California for the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades that's hosted by his charitable foundation.

    The 15-time major champion hasn't competed since the 2020 Masters in November. His status for the 2021 Masters had been in doubt because of a fifth surgical procedure on his back in January.

