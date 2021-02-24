    Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade Title Fight Set for UFC 261 in April

    Joseph Zucker
February 24, 2021
    Valentina Shevchenko celebrates after defeating Jessica Eye during their women's flyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 238, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Jessica Andrade will challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight title.

    UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN's Brett Okamoto the two will face off at UFC 261 on April 24. It's the fourth fight to be added to the card.

    Having failed to take the women's bantamweight title off Amanda Nunes at UFC 215 in September 2017, Shevchenko was successful in capturing the vacated flyweight belt at UFC 231 in December 2018 by winning a unanimous decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

    The 32-year-old has since defended the gold on four occasions, most recently beating Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 in November. 

    Andrade, a former women's strawweight champion, made her flyweight debut in October, stopping Katlyn Chookagian via first-round TKO.

    The following month, White mentioned the possibility of Shevchenko vs. Andrade, calling Andrade "a real problem" for the champion.

    The Brazilian concurred with the assessment.

    "I am very happy, Dana was very nice in his comments," she said. “And I think he's right, I'm really a problem for her. I respect her a lot, I know she has been a very imposing champion and is very difficult to beat, but I believe that my game is very dangerous for her fighting style."

    Now, Andrade will have the opportunity to prove White correct.

