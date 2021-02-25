Dangerous Teams with Most Cinderella Potential in 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament

1 of 7

John Minchillo/Associated Press

NET Rating: 63

Bracket Matrix Seed: No. 12

Belmont enters play on Wednesday with the second-longest active winning streak in the nation at 21 games, including a perfect 18-0 record in conference play.

The Bruins have won at least 20 games every year since joining the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2012-13 season, earning three NCAA tournament bids along the way.

Center Nick Muszynski and point guard Grayson Murphy were freshman starters for the team that earned a No. 11 seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament and won a play-in game, and now they are experienced leaders for one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

The only blip on their resume is a puzzling 13-point loss to Samford (NET: 254) at home back on Dec. 5. The Bulldogs caught fire, hitting 14 three-pointers and shooting 52.5 percent from the field in that game, building a 52-39 lead at halftime. So it was just a case of a bad team playing its best game.

The Bruins have not played any Quad 1 or Quad 2 games this season, so they're far from battle-tested, but a high-powered offense that is averaging 82.8 points per game makes them dangerous.